web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Govt consults to convene Parliament National Security Committe session

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The government is consulting over convening a meeting of the Parliamentary National Security Committee expected in coming week, sources said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated consultations over convening an in-camera joint session, transforming both houses of the Parliament into a special security committee.

The closed-door meeting has been expected at coming Wednesday or Thursday.

The meeting to be attended by the prime minister, top military leadership and heads of intelligence agencies.

The military leadership will deliver a briefing on the escalating terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the causes behind the recent surge before the lawmakers and addressing concerns and discussing future strategies.

The decision to hold the high-level security discussion comes amid a renewed wave of terrorism incidents targeting security forces in two provinces.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.