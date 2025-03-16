Govt consults to convene Parliament National Security Committe session

ISLAMABAD: The government is consulting over convening a meeting of the Parliamentary National Security Committee expected in coming week, sources said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated consultations over convening an in-camera joint session, transforming both houses of the Parliament into a special security committee.

The closed-door meeting has been expected at coming Wednesday or Thursday.

The meeting to be attended by the prime minister, top military leadership and heads of intelligence agencies.

The military leadership will deliver a briefing on the escalating terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the causes behind the recent surge before the lawmakers and addressing concerns and discussing future strategies.

The decision to hold the high-level security discussion comes amid a renewed wave of terrorism incidents targeting security forces in two provinces.