Govt decides to launch crackdown on rampant petrol smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The authorities has decided for initiating a crackdown against smuggling of petroleum products, sources said.

It has been disclosed that around 396 billion rupees staggering value of petroleum products smuggle into the country in a year.

The authorities have decided to launch a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps, sources said. “A plan of more measures, has also been prepared to curb smuggling of petroleum products in the country,” sources said.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also submitted its recommendations for amending the laws related to petroleum, sources said.

It has been proposed to empower district administrations to seal unauthorized petrol pumps and filling stations, according to sources.

Moreover, it has been suggested that the districts being empowered to confiscate machinery and equipment of the illegal petrol pumps.

Government sources said that a proposal of digitalization of petrol pumps across the country has also been under consideration, sources said.

“Another proposal of introducing sim-based technology at petrol pumps to monitor the sale,” sources shared.

A proposal of real-time monitoring of stocks at petrol pumps, has also been submitted.

“Preparation of a digital application and GIS mobile application to trace illegal petrol filling stations has been among other suggestions,” sources said.

Meanwhile, it has been recommended to bound the oil marketing companies for keeping real-time update at mobile application, sources added.