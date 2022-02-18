Govt decides pay raise for ASF, civil armed forces

The federal government has decided to hike salaries of the Airports Security Force (ASF) and civil armed forces up to 15 per cent, ARY News reported on Friday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that the federal government approved the pay raise for civil armed forces and ASF. He added that the pay raise will come into effect from March 1.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to hike salaries of the civil armed forces last week.

The premier had announced to raise salaries of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel by 15 per cent.

Earlier in the month, the federal government had announced a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees.

According to a notification, the government had announced a 15pc disparity allowance for Grade 1 to 19 employees.

The Ministry of Finance had announced that the disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1 while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also being considered.

It further stated that the decision about the up-gradation of government employees like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees will be taken in April 2022.

The merger of Adhoc Relief/Allowances into pay will be decided on the report of pay and pension commission, said the finance ministry.

