Govt decides to amend National Counter Violent Extremism Policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce some amendments to the National Counter-Violent Extremism Policy after holding consultations with all stakeholders.

A meeting to review National Counter Violent Extremism Policy, 2022 was held in Islamabad today, with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Director General National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) about the aims and objectives of the policy.

The DG NACTA said the policy has been devised based on the opinions of over 280 experts to identify and respond effectively to trends in violent extremism.

Under the policy, the values of peace, tolerance and diversity will be promoted in society and social, electronic and print media will be used proactively to counter violent extremism, Radio Pakistan reported.

The policy also aims at protecting the downtrodden segments of the society.

The meeting decided to involve all stakeholders in the consultative process and introduced some amendments to the policy after which it will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated the national resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism as it has caused irreparable damage to the country.

He said we need to create awareness among the people about the extremist elements. He said the National Counter Violent Extremism Policy cannot be implemented as long as all stakeholders do not agree on it.