Govt decides to appoint JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali as new KP governor

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by PML-N has decided to appoint former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali new governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources privy to the development said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties agreed on the name of JUI-F leader in a recent meeting.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent summary to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali as KP governor.

The post fell vacant since PTI leader Shah Farman stepped down soon after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the prime minister in April this year.

Since then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been serving as acting governor as per constitutional requirement but with limited authority.

For the last about eight months, the coalition partners of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to reach consensus over the appointment of governor of the province.

