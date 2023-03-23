Govt decides to constitute task force against anti-army campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has decided to constitute a special task force against the anti-army campaign, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the task force will include officers from FIA, PTA and NADRA.

It was revealed that more than eight Tiktok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts and 50 Facebook accounsts did the propaganda.

The police and law enforcement agencies will also assist the task force, and they will also give suggestion to the task force, sources added.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the smear campaign against the army chief General Asim Munir.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF STRONGLY CONDEMNS SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST ARMY CHIEF

The PM said the smear campaign against the Army Chief is intolerable and this is the continuation of that campaign against the state institutions.

He had directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take strict against those who are running smear campaigns against the state institutions.

Only the anti-state elements can run such campaigns against an Army Chief purely selected on merit as the nation is standing behind its armed forces.

