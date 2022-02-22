Govt decides to convene NA session on Friday: sources

Islamabad: According to sources, the Federal government has decided to call the National Assembly session on Friday. Amended bill regarding ECP members’ appointment to be voted, reported ARY News

According to sources, the decision was made after a meeting between the PM and Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. The session will start at 11 am on Friday, and the session’s summary will be forwarded by tomorrow, sources say.

The Government is expected to bench the amended bill regarding the appointment of members of the Election Commission in the upcoming session of the assembly, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister will strategize for the National Assembly session before leaving for his maiden visit to Russia.

Comments