Govt decides to establish Green Climate Fund: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik has emphasized the critical role of green skills in shaping Pakistan’s sustainable future.

Musadik Masood Malik said that the Green Climate Fund is being established on the directions of the Prime Minister to take forward the initiatives aimed at dealing with the challenge of climate change.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the main features of the fund are currently being worked out.

Musadik Masood Malik said Pakistani nation has always resiliently faced natural disasters and the government is taking initiatives to secure the future of our coming generations.

He said we also appreciate the support of other countries and organizations in dealing with the challenge of climate change. The Minister for Climate Change urged the European countries to provide finances for transformation to green technology.

Musadik Malik said that Pakistan stands at the cusp of a historic transformation and there is an urgent need to invest in the skills and competencies essential for a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

He said that the climate change and environmental coordination ministry is spearheading climate action through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plan and the forthcoming Long Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy, all of which embed human development and green employment at their core.

Without urgent action to equip youth, women, and workers with green skills, Pakistan risks widening inequalities and missing the economic dividends of a low-carbon future, he said.

The minister also acknowledged the enduring partnership of the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), which has played a key role in advancing green livelihoods, youth climate initiatives, and digital skilling programs across provinces.

He shared his vision of the GreenTech Hub—a national platform that would be employed to catalyze innovation, entrepreneurship, and green job creation.

He also positioned Pakistan as a potential champion for global green skills initiatives at upcoming international climate forums such as COP29 and COP30.

Musadik Malik said there is the need for robust data, cross-ministerial alignment, and deep coordination with the private sector to shape a resilient and inclusive workforce.

“Skills are the currency of the future. If we do not act now, we risk widening inequality and delaying our climate goals,” he added.