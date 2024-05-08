Govt decides to establish Pakistan skill company

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to establish Pakistan Skill Company for better employment of the Pakistani workforce abroad.

Chairing a sectoral briefing regarding NAVTTC and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in Islamabad, he also directed to unify nationwide technical and vocational education. He also directed the immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Development Fund.

The prime minister said NAVTTC should be further activated to ensure the provision of world-class technical and vocational training to the young workforce. Globally renowned and international certifications should be ensured in all technical fields.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of greater cooperation between the federal institutions and the provinces for the development of Pakistani manpower as per the international standards.

For this purpose, he also stressed for the formulation of an integrated system of regulation. Technical and vocational training plan should be implemented in line with international standards.

The premier called for the creation of a coordinated and organized database of Pakistani manpower.

Shehbaz Sharif directed reforms in the licensing regime of companies regarding the employment of Pakistani technical and vocational workforce abroad.

The premier said that special consideration should be given to merit and transparency in the appointments of community welfare attachés in Pakistani embassies.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed the formation of a committee for reforms in NAVTTC and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The meeting was informed that NAVTTC will provide technical training to sixty thousand people this year.

It was informed that a total of six hundred thousand people will be provided with technical and vocational training in the next three years after the introduction of reforms.