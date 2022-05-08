Govt decides to make Nasreen Jalil Sindh governor

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor, citing sources.

The federal government has forwarded a summary to President Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of Nasreen Jalil as Sindh governor.

Nasreen has served as a Senator from March 2012 to March 2018. She would be the third female governor in the history of Pakistan after Dr Shama Khalid who served as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan from March-September 2010, and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who was the Sindh governor from 1973-1976.

It was learnt that MQM-P proposed the five names for the governorship including former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, senior party leader Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Kishwar Zehra and Amir Chishti. The names were sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif after Rabita Committee’s nod.

Read more: SINDH GOVERNOR: NASREEN JALIL, AMIR CHISHTI EMERGE AS STRONG CANDIDATES

The governor’s seat fell vacant after President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who resigned from the post immediately after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided to appoint former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Syed Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new Punjab governor.

Comments