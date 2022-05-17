Govt decides to remove NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday has decided to remove National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal on ‘technical ground’, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that NAB Amendment Ordinance is going to expire on June 2 and the government is not willing to present the ordinance to the NA for approval.

With the completion of the tenure of the presidential ordinance, the current NAB chairman will be automatically removed from his office.

On October 06, last year, President Arif Alvi promulgated the National Accountability second amendment ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The ordinance further paved the way for the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to continue holding his post until the appointment of his successor.

Later, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 following the approval of President Alvi in November.

Under the new amendments that come into force retrospectively from Oct 6, cases of fraud and deception with the public have been brought back under the ambit of the corruption watchdog.

