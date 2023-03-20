Govt decides to restrict movement of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has envisaged a policy to restrict the movement of Afghan refugees across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

In accordance with the policy, the independent movement of Afghan refugees will be restricted until they inform their concerned police stations about their destinations and addresses.

Sources told ARY News that the government adopted a policy to mandatory inform the concerned authorities to shift from one province to another or any other city.

Sources added that the data of all Afghan citizens will be compiled together besides improving the border management system. Foreign citizens will be bound to return to their respective countries after the expiry of visas and residential permits.

