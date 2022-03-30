Govt decides to share ‘threatening letter’ with National Security Committee

Islamabad: The Government has decided to share the alleged threatening letter with the National Security Committee (NSC).

According to sources, the letter was also shown to Federal Ministers on a teleprompter in the cabinet’s special session chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the cabinet has decided to share the letter with the National Security Committee. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would brief the Committee about the letter in an in-camera session.

The cabinet has termed the letter as a conspiracy against Pakistan and recommended calling an in-camera session of the NSC, sources say.

The Prime Minister has said that the letter has a direct relation to the motion of no-confidence, and he will fight till the last minute.

The Prime Minister added that the people are with him, foreign forces are trying to conspire against Pakistan and impeach an elected government.

The PM added that they had invited members of the BAP and MQM-P to participate in the cabinet’s session but they did not come.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to share the letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties.

