Govt decides to suspend internet services across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to suspend internet services across the country in view of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The higher authorities have issued instructions to two big internet companies, Transworld and PIE to suspend the internet services across the country.

It was learnt that the internet services of Transworld were closed while the government is preparing to suspend PIE internet service as well. Consumers will face severe difficulties following the closure of internet services.

In the previous decision, the government ordered an immediate suspension of cellular services in 11 districts of Punjab.

According to telecom sources, mobile phone services are being suspended forthwith.

The authorities have issued orders for suspension of cellular services in 11 districts, in the wake of the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

The orders have been issued for suspension of services in 11 districts, including Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khoshab, Mianwali, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi till tonight.

It is a practice of government authorities in Pakistan to suspend cellular services as a step for the maintenance of law and order. However, this measure causes interruption of communication among people resulting in an outcry from the general public.

