Govt decides to take legal action against Imran Khan, aides

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take legal action against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his aides for levelling allegations against the armed forces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the federal government has decided to take legal action against Imran Khan in light of Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) statement, a day after the former premier hurled allegations against the armed forces.

The decision was taken during an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

The meeting decided that in light of ISPR’s statement, legal action will be taken against the statements of Imran Khan and his colleagues against the state and institutions. A committee consisting of constitutional and legal experts was formed to suggest legal actions.

Meanwhile, separate legal actions will be taken against people involved in burning and damaging Governor House Punjab and other government properties in different cities.

Legal action would also be taken against the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) for attacks on private properties.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced writing a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to investigate the allegations hurled by the PTI Chief Imran Khan and the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder case.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the prime minister wished a speedy recovery for Khan and others injured in the attack and prayed for the victim who was shot dead in the attack.

He urged the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations saying “The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people.”

Imran Khan’s allegations

Imran Khan made controversial remarks against the military institution during an address following an attempt on his life during PTI’s long march against the government.

On November 3, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were wounded after bullets were sprayed at the party’s long march near Wazirabad. The PTI chief had been shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment.

The PTI Chief addressed his supporters from the hospital on Friday. He claimed that the attack on him had been planned by Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military man. He also demanded the resignations of the three government officials.

