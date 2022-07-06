Govt declares emergency as monsoon rains leave 17 dead in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 17 people, including women and children, died while several others sustained injuries as heavy rainfall pummelled Balcohistan over the past 48 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Wednesday.

The Balochistan government has declared emergency in Quetta after heavy rainfall in the provincial capital resulted in the death of 11 people in various rain-related incidents.

According to a notification issued by PDMA Balochistan, an emergency was imposed in Quetta district as a natural calamity hit area owing to heavy monsoon rainfall.

Meanwhile, Quetta’s district administration and rescue teams launched relief operations in the areas affected by the rainfall.

According to the PDMA officials, over 50 mud houses collapsed in Sariab Mills area, Eastern Bypass and other areas on the outskirts.

Two women were killed in Dasht area in Mastung district when a wall of their house collapsed.

Several other Balochistan areas including Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Ormara and Makran division also received heavy monsoon rains. However, no major loss of lives was reported from these areas so far.

Monsoon Rain continues from 5th July 2022 to 7th July 2022 in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan,Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan and adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/b9w1bNE4D5 — PDMA Balochistan (@PDMABalochistan) July 5, 2022

In Gwadar, army troops were helping the local administration to drain the water accumulated in several areas.

According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms.

