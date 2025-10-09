Govt delegation calls on President in Nawabshah to deliver PM message

NAWABSHAH: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday night called on President Asif Zardari at his residence in Nawabshah, Aiwan-e-Sadar communique said, ARY News reported.

As per the Aiwan-e-Sadar communique, the government delegation exchanged views on the national and international affairs.

The matters of overall country’s security, political situation were also discussed in the meeting, the communique added.

The communique apprised that they also exchanged views on matters of the recent regional and international progress.

The Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the president about the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) meeting and his meet-ups with foreign dignitaries.

Besides that they were tried to end the ongoing political escalation between the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In this regard, the delegation also delivered the message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the President.

Earlier, the government delegation led by Speaker National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday arrived Nawabshah to woo the top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of his party leaders where causes of the political dispute between the PPP and PML-N were reviewed.

The sources apprised that the meeting deliberated upon various options to continue contacts with the PPP and removing its reservations.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq apprised the meeting about meet-ups between the leaders of the PPP and PML-N.

The federal ministers have an opinion that the PPP has an issue with the Punjab government instead of the federal government, the sources said.

The party leaders have given suggestions halting the disputed statements from both the sides.

On the occasion, the PM said that the relations with the PPP should not be disturbed owing to the political statements.

The sources said that the PM would also talk to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz over the issue.

Whereas the PM directed to remove the PPP reservations with understanding while the premier also instructed the federal ministers and the speaker to continue their meet-ups with the senior leadership of the PPP.

The Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer were in attendance.