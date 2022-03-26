Govt delegation meets MQM-P leaders at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: A government delegation led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the Parliament Lodges, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government delegation included Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, whereas, the MQM-P leaders included Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque, Javed Hanif and others.

During the meeting, they held discussions over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the PTI’s government has fulfilled more demands than the past experience.

Talking to media in Karachi, the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that the people of Karachi and urban areas of Sindh are entitled to more than what is given.

READ: PML-Q AGAIN DEMANDS PUNJAB CM SLOT

Khalid Maqbool said that the MQM is standing in its place and not seeking a new place.

“We have placed our old demands before the opposition,” he said. “The memorandum of demands is neither an alliance nor an agreement but it is only an intent,” the MQM leader said.

He said political instability always exists, it is only being sighted now.

“The change of face will not change the conditions,” Khalid Maqbool said. “Only a change in intention can improve the conditions,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM has been a coalition partner in the PTI government, which distanced it from the government and held talks with the opposition parties, who have announced their move for the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

