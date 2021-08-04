Govt delegation meets Yar Muhammad Rind, appeals to withdraw resignation

QUETTA: A delegation of government coalition parties has met dissident lawmaker Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and appealed him to withdraw his resignation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The delegation members include provincial ministers Arif Muhammad Hasni, Saleem Khoso, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, deputy speaker Sardar Babar. The delegates asked Rind to review his decision for resigning as the minister.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind sought time for holding consultation following the appeal for taking back his resignation, said sources, adding that the government and coalition members will meet him again on Friday.

In June, differences in the Balochistan government had been intensified as Balochistan’s Education Minister and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind announced to resign from the post of minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly had announced the decision in the assembly session.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session, the PTI leader had said that he could no longer stay in the provincial government.

Shahryar Khan Afridi had visited Quetta and held separate meetings with Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to defuse tension in the provincial government.

In a separate meeting, Afridi had also requested Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to end differences with Yar Muhammad Rind.

It may be noted that differences in the Balochistan government first emerged when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani stripped Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani of portfolio of local government and rural development.

Mr Bhootani presented his resignation to the Balochistan governor, a spokesperson for the Governor’s House had announced. He added the governor accepted the resignation.

Addressing a press conference, the lawmaker had alleged Balochistan had been deprived of uplift schemes due to Chief Minister Alyani.