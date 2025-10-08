Govt delegation to meet President in Karachi for ending political escalation b/w PPP, PML-N

KARACHI: The government delegation led by Speaker National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday night left for Karachi to woo the top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah are also included in the government delegation.

The government delegation would call on President Asif Zardari in Karachi.

They would discuss ending political escalation between the two ruling coalition partners, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier, sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of his party leaders where causes of the political dispute between the PPP and PML-N were reviewed.

The sources apprised that the meeting deliberated upon various options to continue contacts with the PPP and removing its reservations.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq apprised the meeting about meet-ups between the leaders of the PPP and PML-N.

The federal ministers have an opinion that the PPP has an issue with the Punjab government instead of the federal government, the sources said.

The party leaders have given suggestions halting the disputed statements from both the sides.

On the occasion, the PM said that the relations with the PPP should not be disturbed owing to the political statements.

The sources said that the PM would also talk to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz over the issue.

Whereas the PM directed to remove the PPP reservations with understanding while the premier also instructed the federal ministers and the speaker to continue their meet-ups with the senior leadership of the PPP.

The Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer were in attendance.