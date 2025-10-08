Govt delegation to meet President in Karachi for ending political escalation b/w PPP, PML-N

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 08, 2025
    • -
  • 315 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Govt delegation to meet President in Karachi for ending political escalation b/w PPP, PML-N
Share Post Using...