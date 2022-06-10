Govt destroyed country’s economic, political structures: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the coalition government has destroyed the country’s economic, political and social structure, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said: “Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government was ready to hold elections in October.”

“Even [PML-N Vice-President] Maryam Nawaz hinted at early elections,” the former minister said, adding that the government is divided into two factions – one wants early elections and the other one was opposing it.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Pakistan’s foreign policy has been ruined. “The coalition government has sought money from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkey,” he said, adding that the PTI government wanted to have good relations with Russia and China.

“Assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are abroad,” he said, adding that these people react like slaves of Europe.

The PTI leader also said that incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail wasted 50 days. “Pakistan’s economic growth was at 6% and the youth were getting jobs. This government has destroyed economic, social, and political structure in two months,” he added.

“The only solution is to restore political stability in the country,” the former minister said, adding that new elections will be held in Punjab after the provincial budget.

Comments