Govt dismisses DC Matiari in motorway corruption scandal

MATIARI: The federal government has dismissed from his post the Deputy Commission (DC) Matiari Adnan Rasheed in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway corruption scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the establishment division has issued the notification of his dismissal. The DC Matiari Adnan Rasheed is in jail on judicial remand.

The NAB officials had applied for the custody of Deputy Commission (DC) Matiari Adnan Rasheed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mansoor Abbasi and Sindh Bank’s Area Manager Tabish.

The concerned authorities also froze properties worth Rs4 million in Karachi which were owned by Kaleri. The anti-corruption watchdog’s officials apprised the accountability court regarding the recovery of the money from the suspect.

The accountability court sent Kaleri on 14-day remand to jail.

The case

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drew Rs 1.82 billion cash from the bank for the procurement of land for 70 kilometres of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused which earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques.

