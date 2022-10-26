Govt, drug manufacturers accord over Paracetamol tablet, syrup prices

The Federal government has agreed to raise the price of the Panadol extra tablet to Rs2.75 while the price for the plain Panadol tablet and Paracetamol has been reduced to Rs117.60.

A session on medicine, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was held in Islamabad on Wednesday. The FM discussed the prices with officials of drug producers.

The producer and the FM agreed to set the Paracetamol tablet price at Rs2.35 while the price for Paracetamol extra and Paracetamol syrup was raised.

The two parties mt mid-way on the previous price and the proposed price by the producers and set the price at Rs117.60. While the price for the ‘Extra‘ variant of the tablet was set at Rs2.75.

Earlier in September, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) offered a significant facility to drug manufacturing companies amid a paracetamol shortage, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

Also Read: ‘Citizens should ask for paracetamol not panadol in medical stores’

The country faced a severe shortage of the fever tablet and syrups as well as injections when dengue fever wreaked havoc in the country and in the flood-affected areas, people are falling sick due to malaria, typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea and other diseases.

Comments