Govt earning Rs50 on petrol, Rs80 on diesel: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has strongly criticized the federal government for increasing the petrol prices, saying that the PML-N-led regime is earning Rs50 on petrol and Rs80 on diesel.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Shaukat Tarin said that the federal government is still crying after increasing the prices of petroleum products by Rs60.

“We had given a subsidy of Rs 20 on petrol and Rs 24 on diesel,” the former minister said, adding that the incumbent government did not make important decisions on time.

Giving details about the talks between former prime minister Imran Khan and Russian President, Tarin said that Russia had agreed to provide cheap oil and petrol to Pakistan.

The former minister also criticized the government for not approaching Russia for cheaper oil, saying that Pakistan was bearing the loss for not contacting Russia.

He pointed out that the PTI government was questioned for not giving targeted subsidies. “Now, why this government is not providing such subsidies to the masses,” Tarin asked.

Shaukat Tarin further said that in such a situation, the PTI government would immediately approach Russia. “This government is confused and does not have the power to make important decisions,” he added.

Tarin also said that the PML-N-led government cannot handle the economy. “They should hold immediate elections so that the country can be rid from such economic crisis,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.

The development was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

Despite tall claims, the coalition government comprising PPP, MQM-P and PML-N as main partners hasn’t managed to bring down the prices of essential commodities and have instead raised prices of petrol and electricity.

Comments