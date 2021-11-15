Govt, ECP given time to respond to plea against oath-taking deadline

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) more time to respond to petitions challenging the presidential ordinance that set a deadline of 60 days for elected members to take the oath.

A bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan took up the petitions. The lawyers representing the federal government and the Election Commission requested the court to grant more time to file comments on their behalf.

The petitioners stated that the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 requires elected members to take the oath within 60 days of commencement of the first sitting of their respective assembly.

The ECP could de-seat an elected representative if he or she fails to take oath within the stipulated time, the petitions said, arguing that the country’s Constitution doesn’t allow de-seating any elected member for not taking oath.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed a similar petition.

“This Court expects that the Petitioner Party and all other political parties having representation, will endeavor to strengthen the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) by resolving the political disputes in accordance with the constitutional provisions and the principles of democracy,” read a nine-page verdict issued by the court after the hearing.

“This Court has been informed that the political party in power does not enjoy the majority in the upper House, Senate. Despite having majority, if the Petitioner Party and other opposition parties do not disapprove the Amendment Ordinance, 2021, then this Court has no reason to interfere and thus usurp the constitutional authority vested in the forums representing the people of Pakistan.”