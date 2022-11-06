Govt employees announce sit-in outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) has announced to stage a sit-in outside Parliament House, demanding an increase in salaries and allowances, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) chaired by Chief Coordinator Rahman Ali Bajwa.

The government employees decided to stage a sit-in outside Parliament House on November 8 to fulfilments of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Coordinator Rahman Ali Bajwa said that the employees from all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the protest.

The chief coordinator vowed to continue the protest till the fulfillment of employees’ demands. The AGEGA demanded an increase in salaries and pensions, 150 percent increase in executive allowance, 100 percent in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances.

Read More: Police use force to disperse protesting Balochistan govt employees

Earlier in October, Government employees, including a large number of teachers, staged a sit-in in front of Parliament House, demanding a salary increase and elimination of the rising disparity in pay and privileges of different cadres.

The protesters gathered at Q Block of Pak Secretariat and later took out a rally towards Parliament House. They were chanting slogans and holding placards and banners in support of their demands.

Comments