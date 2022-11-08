Govt employees assure not to block roads during protest

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Tuesday assured the Islamabad administration that they will not block roads in the federal capital during their sit-in, ARY News reported.

As per details, the city administration held talks with AGEGA leaders who are demanding an increase in salaries and allowances. The govt employees assured that they will not block roads.

The deputy commissioner of Islamabad (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, the deputy inspector general (DIG), the assistant commissioner (AC) and others negotiated with the protesting employees.

The government employees will not be allowed to protest in front of the parliament gate. They agreed on opening one gate of the secretariat.

In the wake of protests, a huge number of police and FC is deployed in Islamabad.

Earlier in October, Government employees, including a large number of teachers, staged a sit-in in front of Parliament House, demanding a salary increase and elimination of the rising disparity in pay and privileges of different cadres.

The protesters gathered at Q Block of Pak Secretariat and later took out a rally towards Parliament House. They were chanting slogans and holding placards and banners in support of their demands.

