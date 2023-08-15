Govt employees banned from using social media platforms

PESHAWAR: The government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been banned from using social media platforms, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the latest order, the KP government employees have been banned from using all social media platforms. The order was issued by the caretaker KP government.

Government employees have been banned from giving their political, sectarian or ideological opinions on social media platforms.

However, the use of social media posts can only be allowed with the approval of the administrative secretary and the concerned department.

Prior to the development, in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the then prime minister had banned employees from using social media platforms to stop leaking of sensitive information and documents via a memorandum issued by the Establishment Division’s office.

All government workers have been directed to follow the Government Servants Rules 1964.