Govt establishes special cell to probe cases related to terror financing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) has established a Special Investigation Cell to probe the cases related to financial assistance to terrorism and extremism, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Capital Police, the cell will ensure effective legal action against those, who provide financial support to terrorism and extremism.

The cell has been established in its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and will be headed by an officer of Grade 17, who will directly report to the SSP CTD.

The Special Investigation Cell will also seek cooperation from other law enforcement agencies as per international standards.

Earlier, it emerged that the federal police was considering expanding its jurisdiction in all provinces across Pakistan.

Details reveal that the federal police are deliberating on expanding their operations nationwide by establishing offices in all provinces, following a model similar to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In this regard, the federal police are also considering writing a letter to the Ministry of Interior to get a final opinion.