Govt. exempts solar products raw material from duty: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that the incumbent government has declared the raw material for solar products as duty free, ARY News reported.

Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar yesterday announced exemption of customs duty on the raw material used in the production of solar energy products.

“This exemption encompasses essential components such as inverters, solar panels, and batteries, marking a positive step towards promoting renewable energy in the country,” the minister said while announcing the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Energy minister said that 1980 megawatts electricity generated from local Thar coal in just one year which would gradually help reduce power tariff.

He said that previous government didn’t utilize the local coal. “We are generating 3300 MW power from Thar coal. It is not a dream now but a reality,” Dastgir said. “It is a project implemented by federal and provincial governments,” he said.

Addressing a gathering, the minister said that the transmission line has also been completed and operationalized.

He said that previous government enhanced the volume of debt by 90 percent in its four years and paralyzed the CPEC project.