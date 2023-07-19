Govt expedites appointments on key posts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has expedited the process of appointments on key posts before the expiry of its constitutional tenure in August, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government decided to appoint Naeemuddin Khan as the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) chairman. The federal cabinet signed the circulation summary for the appointment of the ZTBL chairman for three years.

Nadeem Lodhi had tendered his resignation from the ZTBL top post last year which was approved by the federal cabinet on August 10, 2022.

Earlier, Shahid Ashraf Tarar had been appointed Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman. Shahid Ashraf Tarar was performing duties as an FPSC member since January 18, 2021. The post was vacant since December 16, 2022.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the elevation of Additional Director General Intelligence Bureau Fawad Asad to the DG IB. According to the notification, Fawad Asad has been appointed DG IB for three years.