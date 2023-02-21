Govt extends 100% regulatory duties on imported commodities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the duration of 100% regulatory duties on several imported commodities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification to extend the duration of regulatory duties on hundreds of imported commodities by March 31 – 2023. Prior to the notification, the period of regulatory duties was expiring on February 21 – 2023.

According to the notification, the duties by up to 100% will be maintained on vehicles. Moreover, the regulatory duty on minivans was increased from 15% to 100% and on sports cars, it was hiked from 70% to 100%.

For 4×4 cars, the duty was increased from 15% to 100%, 70% to 100% on jeeps, 20% to 49% on fruits, cherries and walnut, 45% to 49% on apples, 20% to 50% on pasta and jams, 20% to 50% on cigars, up to 10% on packaged food items, meat and fruits, up to 74% on dry fruits, fishes and coconut, up to 49% on packaged fruits, 49% on juices and chocolates, 49% on electronic items and jewellery, 49% on ceramics and kitchen products and 49% on musical instruments, eyeglasses and perfumes.

