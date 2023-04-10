Govt extends census process for second time

The federal government has extended the final date of the census process for the second time and it will now continue till April 15, ARY News reported on Monday.

The government failed to conclude the census process by its deadline and extended the final date for a second time.

The census process was completed in Punjab by 99%, 98% in Sindh, 82% in Balochistan, 100% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100% in Islamabad, whereas, the process was not yet completed in 25 districts of the country.

The process was completed in 131 out of 156 districts in the country and the data of 38.54 million out of 39.65 million families were collected, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Earlier in the month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) extended the closing date of 7th Population and Housing Digital Census 2023 for completing the remaining work to ensure 100 percent coverage by 10th April, 2023.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) received a proposal from Provincial Census Commissioners (PCCs), requesting more time to complete the ‘leftover census work’.

“Keeping in view the proposal of the PCCs, Chief Census Commissioner has extended the date to complete the remaining work to ensure 100% coverage by 10th April, 2023,” the statement noted.

The statement pointed out that the bureau ‘successfully collected data of 95 percent listed households within the stipulated timeframe through tablets across the country’.

“Only 5 percent census field work left either in big-blocks, where work started with some delay due to logistic arrangements or was withheld for a couple of days due to some technical glitches,” it added.

In case enumerators have not visited, the PBS said, all citizens of Pakistan are being requested to inform the bureau using the toll free number is 0800-57574 which will be functional 24/7.

