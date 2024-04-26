27.9 C
Govt extends federal police powers, grants additional duty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Friday extended the powers of the Federal Police under the Customs Act, granting additional responsibilities related to anti-trafficking efforts, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior communicated the development regarding the federal police to the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Rangers, Coast Guard, and Frontier Corps (FC) are already vested with powers in anti-trafficking efforts.

As per the notification, the federal police will now conduct an anti-trafficking campaign as they also have the authority to seize Non-Customs Paid (NCP) vehicles in the Capital.

Earlier this week, FC North and Customs authorities at the Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

As per details, two vehicles carrying goods were checked at the Torkham Border, during which weapons were recovered.

Recovered weapons include three rifles, two pistols, and 12,000 bullets of pistols and repeaters.

The drivers were arrested and handed over to the Customs for further action.

