Govt eyeing ‘another hike’ in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Monday said that they have reports of another hike in petrol and diesel prices by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led government, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Farrukh Habib said that another hike in petrol and diesel prices will overburden the masses with a wave of inflation.

He lamented that the incumbent government was not focused on providing relief to the masses and rather their complete focus is on leaking fake videos to divert attention of public from these issues.

The federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs60 per litre within a span of a week after the IMF refused to release a US$1 billion tranche, demanding reversal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asserted that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products with a heavy heart.

Shehbaz Sharif said his predecessor Imran Khan had set a trap for his government by decreasing the prices of petroleum products after assessing that the no-confidence vote against him was going to succeed.

