Saturday, June 8, 2024
Govt has failed, seeing elections, says Omar Ayub

GUJRANWALA: PTI leader Omar Ayub has said, we want to hold talks, but to whom and on what basis, if they have authority to talk, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly was talking here with the media in the sessions court premises.

He questioned, what they will present in the upcoming budget. He said that the government has failed, “I am seeing elections to take place”.

“People will come to streets like Azad Kashmir,” Omar Ayub said.

He said that the electricity shortfall is because, fuel is not being purchased. “Per unit electricity was 17 rupees in our tenure, now it has been Rs 85 per unit,” Omar Ayub said. “Per unit electricity will reach to 100 rupees,” he claimed.

“The gas price has been increased by 400 percent and it will further hike,” PTI leader said.

He said the bandits of Pakka area are more toxic that the dacoits of katcha area.

