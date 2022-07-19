Govt files plea in NEPRA for over Rs 7 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: Federal Govt. has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking Rs 7.91 per unit hike in basic power tariff, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The electric power regulator will hear the plea for tariff hike tomorrow, as the government has completed its preparations for implementation of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) condition for an economic bailout package.

The NEPRA, after the hearing, will forward its decision to the government for notification on power tariffs.

It has been recommended to enhance the basic power tariff of all DISCOs including the K-electric, the power utility, which supply electricity to Karachi.

The federal government have a plan to increase the power tariff in phases. In the first phase, the government has proposed 3.5 rupees per unit hike in electricity tariff from July and another 3.5 rupees per unit increase from August. Moreover, another 91 paisa per unit hike in the tariff has been recommended from October.

It is to be mentioned here that the NEPRA had earlier sent its decision with regard to hike in basic power tariff, the government has now filed plea with the regulator for unanimous hike in power tariff.

The NEPRA on July 07, had approved in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit. The increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of June. The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA)

