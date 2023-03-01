Govt finalises Ramazan relief package

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalized the relief package for Ramzan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the government will provide Rs 5 billion subsidy on 19 necessary items in Ramzan.

The subsidy is allocated to people who are registered in the Benazir Income support program in Utility stores.

Sources within the Ministry of Industries & Production said that the subsidised items include flour, ghee, pulses, sugar etc.

The decision to provide subsidy was made to provide relief to people from the lower class who can not afford basic necessary items.

Earlier, consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 31.5% on a year-on-year basis in February 2023 compared to an increase of 27.6% in the previous month and 12.2% in February 2022, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.3%, showed data released by the PBS.

