web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Govt focusing on ease of doing business to attract foreign investment’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has said the government is working on increasing Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan to make it an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Addressing a function in connection with the fortieth  anniversary of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Minister said the government remains fully committed to foster an environment that enables businesses to thrive.

The Minister said that prudent and effective policies of the Government have brought down inflation, whereas; stable and increased foreign reserves have brought down interest rate.

He said government has been working relentlessly on bringing down power tariffs for the industry in general and exporters in particular.

He further said that the transshipment policy is being revised to prompt cross border trade, making Pakistan a regional business hub for the Central Asia, South Asia and Middle East regions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.