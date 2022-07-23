Govt forms commission to investigate Tayyaba Gul case

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday formed an inquiry commission to probe the sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and others, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the commission will probe the allegations of sexual offences including harassment, assault, outraging and insulting modesty, misdemeanour and misconduct levelled by the complainant against the persons complained against.

The probe commission will be headed by Rabia Javeria Agha, the notification stated.

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee has summoned former chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, director general of Lahore NAB Shahzad Saleem and Tayyaba Gul.

