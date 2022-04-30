Govt hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel, on Friday said the government was considering reviewing the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act 2020.

Qadir Patel said this during his visit to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) where he was given a detailed briefing on the functioning of the organization.

“Discussion will continue with PMC and if required we will go for reviewing the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020. We have discussed with the PMC about our concerns and queries raised after PMC Act,” the minister said while talking on the occasion.

He said that the government was committed to improving the medical and dental education in the country and for this special innovative steps will be taken.

The minister went on to say that the discussion was going on for reviewing the PMC Act, 2020, adding that next meeting will be held soon on the matter and a decision in this regard will be made.

