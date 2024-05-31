Govt hospital’s doctor suspended for referring patients to private lab

ISLAMABAD: A doctor of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital was suspended for directing a patient to a private laboratory for tests instead of utilizing the hospital’s facilities, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, commissioner Rawalpindi paid a visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where a doctor was suspended for directing a patient to a private laboratory for tests instead of utilizing the hospital’s facilities along with two lady pharmacists and a nurse for neglecting their duties.

The Rawalpindi commissioner directed to initiate an inquiry against Dr. Amjad Ali and others.

Meanwhile, a notification regarding the suspension of these doctors and staff members has been issued within DHQ Hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that negligence in providing necessary facilities to citizens will not be tolerated, ensuring that the public receives the care they deserve without any compromise.