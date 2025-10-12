Govt implementing scores of road schemes in Karachi: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government constructing scores of big roads as well as small roads in Karachi.

“Some People when coming to Karachi show crocodile tears over the conditions,” Nasir Shah said in a statement.

He questioned what Karachi is getting back while it is supporting the country’s economy.

“Karachi gets one bus rapid transit (BRT) while in other provinces billions of rupees projects are being built,” he lamented. “In other provinces roads are also built by the National Highway Authority (NHA),” he further said.

“Those criticising should also see this injustice,” he complained.

Meanwhile, Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said that development schemes have been launched with Rs 160 million costs adding that this year 28 billion will be spent over development works in the city.