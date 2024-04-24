Govt imposes ban on carrying gas in plastic bags

BANNU: The district administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP’s) Bannu has banned carrying gas in plastic bags to avoid any eventuality.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner office, the ban has been slapped on carrying plastic bags filled with natural gas under Section 144.

The administration says that plastic bags filled with gas are walking bombs and police should arrest the people violating the law.

The natural gas is put into the bags through a small valve inserted into the mouth of the bags to prevent leakage.

The Bannu district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is known for its rich resources of natural gas and oil, but the government has yet to develop any proper infrastructure system to supply gas to local residents and surrounding areas.

Local people have developed ad hoc methods such as extracting gas from a main supply line with a hose – instead of proper drilling – and then filling plastic bags like helium balloons to transport them from the field for use in home cooking.