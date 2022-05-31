Govt in talks with Russia to procure wheat: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has asserted that the federal government was in consultation with Russia for the import of wheat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the federal government has approached Russia to procure wheat, following the footsteps of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to an international news channel, Miftah Ismail said that the federal government is in consultation regarding the import of wheat. “The previous regime was considering procuring oil from Russia,” he added.

The finance minister said that Russia did not respond to the previous government’s letter. “We would be happy to buy wheat from Ukraine and Russia — whichever country can sell us the commodity,” Miftah noted.

In response to a question regarding India procuring oil from Russia, the federal minister said, “If Russia offered us oil at a cheaper rate and if there were no sanctions on Pakistan buying that oil, then surely we will consider that.”

Miftah claimed that the Imran Khan-led government was only buying oil from Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier Imran Khan has repeatedly mentioned buying oil and wheat from Russia.

“We were going to sign an agreement with Russia for getting cheap oil and Russia had shown agreement to sell oil at 30 per cent lower price,” the ex-premier said at Charsadda public gathering.

