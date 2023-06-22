Govt increases Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced to increase the Eidul Azha holidays for one more day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government included June 28, Wednesday, in the Eidul Azha holidays and also issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, the federal government announced three-day Eid holidays from June 29, Thursday to July 1, Saturday and also issued a notification on June 20.

The Zil Hajj moon had been sighted in Pakistan on June 19 and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.