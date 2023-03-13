Govt increases funds for police investigation dept

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday notified the increase in funds allocated for the investigation of different genres of cases by the police’s investigation department, ARY News reported.

The Home Department issued a notification to increase the funds for the investigation department according to which Rs50,000 have been allocated for the probe of rape cases, whereas, the probe funds for attempted murder cases were also raised to Rs50,000.

On the other hand, Rs25,000 will be given for the investigation of the robbery cases, while Rs25,000 and Rs20,000 will be allocated for the investigation of the car accessories theft and vehicle theft cases, respectively.

The notification stated that Rs25,000 will be given for investigating the cases of cannabis and hashish. Moreover, Rs100,000 for murder cases and Rs500,000 will be allocated to the police department for investigating terrorism or bomb blast cases.

