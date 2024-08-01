Govt increases head money on wanted terrorists

The Punjab government has decided to increase bounties on wanted terrorists, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was announced by the Punjab Home Department as part of the country’s intensified efforts to combat terrorism.

The increase in bounties has been pending for several years, said Punjab Home Department spokesperson.

The government has urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies in bringing terrorists and criminals to justice.

Recently, the federal government had officially declared the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

The Ministry has instructed all government institutions to implement this directive immediately, requiring the use of the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” in all official correspondence.

The government has also banned two more militant groups: the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG) and Majeed Brigade (MB), raising the total number of proscribed organisations to 81.