Govt increases petroleum levy on diesel by Rs5/litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has raised the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre, ARY News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The PL on high-speed diesel has been jacked up from Rs40 per litre to Rs45 with effect from March 1 (today), the sources said.

A source in the petroleum division informed ARY News that govt is currently collecting Rs 7 per litre as dealers’ and Rs1.5 as freight margin.

The actual price of diesel excluding PDL and margins is Rs230.82 per litre, which is being sold to the masses at Rs280/ litre, they say.

Similarly, the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on petrol is set at Rs50 per litre, while there is no sales tax on diesel and petrol.

On Tuesday night, the federal government slashed the prices of petrol by up to Rs5 per litre effective from March 1, 2023 (today).

In a televised address to nation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has slashed petrol prices by Rs5 per litre, reducing it to Rs267 per litre from existing Rs272 per litre.

Ishaq Dar noted that the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) would remain unchanged at Rs280 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene oil have been reduced by Rs15 per litre, from Rs202.73 per litre to Rs187.73 per litre whereas that of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced from Rs196.69 per litre to Rs184.68 per litre, a decline of Rs12.

