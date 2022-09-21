Govt increases petroleum levy on diesel

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) by eight paisas per litre a day after increasing prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel has risen to Rs7.58 after an increase of eight paisas per litre.

Meanwhile, the PSO exchange rate adjustment of diesel has reached Rs7.92 from Rs5.87 after an increase of Rs2.5 per litre. The government has also notified an increase of 11 paisas per litre in distributor including extra margin on diesel.

Meanwhile, the government has reduced the petroleum levy on petrol by Rs0.8 per litre, taking the overall amount from Rs37.50 to Rs37.42. Moreover, the government has also cut Rs1.13 from PSO exchange rate adjustment of petrol.

The development came a day after the federal government jacked up the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre while keeping the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged.

Read more: LHC seeks reply over hike in fuel prices

As per the notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre. The new prices came into effect at 12:00midnight (night between Sept 20 and Sept 21).

Comments